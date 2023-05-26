Still time to get your entry in before next month’s deadline for the 180th anniversary edition of the awards
Firms have just four weeks to get their entries in for the 2023 Building Awards.
Entries for this year’s event, which will form a major part of Building’s 180th birthday celebrations, close on 23 June.
Two new categories have been added for the 2023 instalment of the event, which will take place at the Grosvenor House Hotel on 7 November.
Entries are still open for the Manufacturer of the Year category, which recognises firms that have really gone the extra mile in their partnerships with the construction industry. Any organisation that supplies a product or software to the industry is eligible to enter.
There is also the new Building’s Employer of the Year Award to highlight firms that promote a high-quality working environment for employees. The judges will be looking for evidence that employers are providing opportunities for career advancement including training and development initiatives. Employers should also have policies that promote wellbeing and a healthy work life balance.
The full list of categories is:
- **NEW: Manufacturer of the Year, in partnership with the Construction Products Association**
- **NEW: Building’s Employer of the Year**
- Architectural Practice of the Year, sponsored by MESH Construction Consultancy
- Building Magazine Project of the Year, sponsored by Aluprof
- Construction Consultant/Surveyor of the Year (fewer than 100 staff)
- Construction Consultant/Surveyor of the Year (100 staff or over), sponsored by LABC Warranty
- Specialist Contractor of the Year
- Contractor of the Year (up to £500m)
- Major Contractor of the year (over £500m), sponsored by Fenwick Elliott
- Construction Client of the Year
- Digital Excellence Award, sponsored by Hollis
- Engineering Consultant of the Year
- Housebuilder of the Year, sponsored by Rockwool
- Housing Project of the Year
- International Project of the Year
- Net Zero Award in partnership with UKGBC
- Offsite Project of the Year
- Retrofit Project of the Year, sponsored by AET Flexible Space
- Small Project of the Year (up to £5m), sponsored by Clement Windows Group
- CEO of the Year, sponsored by DGP Logistics
- Delivering Social Value Award
