Still time to get your entry in before next month’s deadline for the 180th anniversary edition of the awards

Firms have just four weeks to get their entries in for the 2023 Building Awards.

Entries for this year’s event, which will form a major part of Building’s 180th birthday celebrations, close on 23 June.

Two new categories have been added for the 2023 instalment of the event, which will take place at the Grosvenor House Hotel on 7 November.

Entries are still open for the Manufacturer of the Year category, which recognises firms that have really gone the extra mile in their partnerships with the construction industry. Any organisation that supplies a product or software to the industry is eligible to enter.

There is also the new Building’s Employer of the Year Award to highlight firms that promote a high-quality working environment for employees. The judges will be looking for evidence that employers are providing opportunities for career advancement including training and development initiatives. Employers should also have policies that promote wellbeing and a healthy work life balance.

The full list of categories is: