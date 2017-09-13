Gene Murtagh
Gene Murtagh is CEO of Kingspan Group Plc
- Comment
What can we do to improve fire safety post-Grenfell?
New regulations on fire safety won’t stop another Grenfell if we’re still not properly applying the old ones
Regulations latest
All the latest updates on building safety reform
2023 events calendarExplore now
Building AwardsKeep up to date
Gene Murtagh is CEO of Kingspan Group Plc
2017-09-13T00:49:00
New regulations on fire safety won’t stop another Grenfell if we’re still not properly applying the old ones