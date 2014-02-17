Graham Cash

Graham graduated with a first class honours Bachelor of Arts in Architecture from the University of Newcastle-upon-Tyne in 1980 and completed his professional qualification as an architect in 1981. The early part of his career was spent in private practice, including periods with John S Bonnington Partnership and Arup Associates, working on a number of leisure and international projects. He joined BAM in 1986 as a project architect to design the Japanese Embassy in Piccadilly and then took a leading role on a number of prestigious Crown Court projects for the then Lord Chancellors Department. He was appointed BAM’s design director in 1991 and became director of BAM’s operations in the South-east region in 1997. Graham joined the board of BAM Construct UK in 2007 and took up the role of chief executive on 1 April 2010. He lives with his wife Catherine in Harpenden and the couple has three children.