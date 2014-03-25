Graham Robinson

Graham Robinson is director of Global Construction Perspectives, the leading think-tank for the global construction and engineering industry, and an author of the Global Construction 2025 report, sponsored by some of the world’s largest construction enterprises. He has 25 years of experience in the construction and engineering sector and is also a global business consultant at Pinsent Masons. Graham has given keynote presentations to industry conventions across the world, including the US, Canada, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Middle East, sub-Saharan Africa and UK/Europe. Graham was previously a partner and head of management consulting for one of the largest global management and construction consultants.