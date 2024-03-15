HS2 has launched the latest version of an innovation initiative designed to get tech firms to come up with ways of accelerating the design process and boosting efficiency on the scheme.

The railway is working with innovation agency Connected Places Catapult to bring in tech firms to help out with methods of working and saving money.

HS2 senior innovation manager Jon Kelly said: “HS2’s innovation accelerator is a metaphorical laboratory and test bench to develop new tech solutions to drive improved productivity and efficiencies for the high speed rail programme and future projects – both large and small.”

Firms have until 28 April to send in their ideas with up to six expected to join HS2’s Innovation Accelerator programme in the summer.

Firms will work up their ideas before pitching them to the supply chain and engineering firms by the end of the year.