Iain Parker
Iain Parker is a founding partner of Alinea Consulting and has worked in the property and construction industry for 26 years. During this time, he has worked on many schemes across a range of sectors but, over the last 18 years, has focused on the commercial market. Iain’s experience allows him to play a key role in ensuring that projects are set up to succeed. One of his key strengths is recognising how to ensure this within the various project environments that can exist. Iain is a team player and his expertise is founded upon an impressive portfolio of projects, ranging from small fit-out works to large speculative schemes and global HQ buildings for large owner-occupier organisations, both in the UK and overseas.
We have entered a new era for benchmarking
Cost consultants have traditionally worked with a clear and well defined set of data. The future of cost analysis is rather more challenging, writes Iain Parker
The journey to decarbonisation remains a challenging one
Progress along the path towards net zero has been slow for the building sector but we have the tools to accelerate this process
How to understand the effects of the crisis in Ukraine
The true impact of war is hard to ascertain so we must focus instead on how best to navigate the current challenges and uncertainties
Things are looking up despite all the uncertainties ahead
We still live and work in interesting times but there are reasons to believe that the outlook is improving
Why a good mentor has never been a more valuable asset
Everyone needs someone to provide perspective, wisdom and guidance if they are to fulfil their full potential
We need to keep a closer eye on prices
Better tracking and forecasting will help us ride the materials cost rodeo. But don’t forget that prices are just one factor in project success
It’s important to embrace cultural differences with international clients
Different ways of doing things in different countries can cause challenges and delays when working on a project, but they can also lead to its more successful conclusion, says Alinea’s Iain Parker
Tackling the hidden costs of the construction process
Some guiding principles on cost, time and risk from Alinea’s Iain Parker
Pre-construction services: a good idea or a waste of money?
Early contractor engagement can bring considerable benefits – but too much too soon can achieve the opposite, says Iain Parker
Making the most of 2021
We have a chance to reboot the industry by embracing technology and focusing on doing simple things well, says Alinea’s Iain Parker
The office of the future – and why we need it
Workplaces have always evolved and will carry on doing so to reflect the changing needs of the people inside them, Iain Parker writes
Post covid supply chains
Iain Parker considers strengthened supply chains in the face of US-China trade wars, impending Brexit tariffs and an ongoing pandemic - plus the need to cut carbon
How to adapt now and for the future
Business are tackling urgent problems but they also need to think further ahead about long-term trends emerging from this crisis, says Alinea’s Iain Parker
This pandemic could change the way we work forever
Being forced to work from home may reveal the benefits of remote working to many companies that have previously resisted the trend
How best to balance value and risk in procurement
Disposing of risk means considering the needs of the client and its project with care, as well as creating a fair environment in which to work
Time to rein back enhancements to office buildings
Enhancing the specification of office buildings has become unsustainable – they increase construction costs, and often ‘improvements’ are unnecessary
Make it simple, stupid
Collecting information has never been easier, but it’s all a bit pointless unless we have clever and effective ways to turn it into insights
Offsite manufacture: building for change
Are clients and projects embracing the concept of offsite?
How to be good
Forget about market dynamics outside our control – here’s a plan for making sure what we can affect is done right from the start, and it’s all about good behaviours