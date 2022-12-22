Iain Parker

Iain Parker is a founding partner of Alinea Consulting and has worked in the property and construction industry for 26 years. During this time, he has worked on many schemes across a range of sectors but, over the last 18 years, has focused on the commercial market. Iain’s experience allows him to play a key role in ensuring that projects are set up to succeed. One of his key strengths is recognising how to ensure this within the various project environments that can exist. Iain is a team player and his expertise is founded upon an impressive portfolio of projects, ranging from small fit-out works to large speculative schemes and global HQ buildings for large owner-occupier organisations, both in the UK and overseas.