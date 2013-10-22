Isabel Boira-Segarra

Isabel Boira-Segarra, who is renewables sector leader at EC Harris, holds a PhD in energy policy and has written numerous papers on energy markets and renewables. She focuses on power project development drawing on her extensive experience advising lenders, developers, governments and private equity funds on energy strategy, renewable project development and climate change issues. Isabel has skills in technical analysis and risk assessment relating to the power sector and other complex infrastructure projects. She has also examined the operation of power and carbon markets and has been involved in numerous acquisitions and divestitures of power projects. Isabel has in-depth experience of the low carbon and renewable sectors and has lead multidisciplinary teams providing strategic, commercial and technical advice.