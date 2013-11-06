Jason Prior

Jason Prior is chief executive of Aecom’s 10,000-strong buildings and places team. One of the world’s leading placemakers, Jason Prior is renowned as a visionary in creating successful new communities and regenerating existing towns and cities. His recent projects include the Olympic Park for London 2012, the regeneration of Manchester city centre and Liverpool’s historic waterfront. For the London Olympics, Jason led a multidisciplinary team to deliver a regeneration framework to support London’s bid for hosting the 2012 Games. This included a sustainable legacy for the area in Stratford as it evolves into a new and thriving district for London. He is currently working on the masterplan for the Rio 2016 Olympics, and designing and managing the delivery of a brand new city in India for one million people.