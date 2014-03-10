Jeremy Watson

Jeremy Watson is responsible for Arup’s strategy for science and technology. Until November 2012, he was also chief scientific advisor for the Department of Communities & Local Government (DCLG). Jeremy was awarded a CBE in the Queen’s 2013 Birthday honours, for services to engineering. An engineer by training, Jeremy has held research and technical management roles in industry and universities including service with the DTI, BIS and EPSRC. His interests include research roadmapping, technology identification, development and deployment, and innovation processes. Jeremy is a chartered engineer, a fellow of the Royal Academy of Engineering, a fellow of the Institution of Civil Engineers and the Institution of Engineering Technology (past chairman: IET Innovation & Emerging Technologies Panel), and a fellow of the Royal Society for the Arts. Most recently, Jeremy has become the IET vice-chairman elect, and Jeremy will take up this post officially in October 2013. Jeremy is a former board member of the UK Government Technology Strategy Board, and a board member of the Institute for Sustainability, having previously been a founding member. He serves on the Council of the Engineering & Physical Sciences Research Council (EPSRC). Jeremy is Professor of Engineering Systems at University College London, in the Faculty of Engineering.