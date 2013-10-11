Jo Streeten

Jo Streeten is Aecom’s head of project management for the greater London region. Jo specialises in delivering large, highly complex projects from inception through completion to realise her clients’ vision and ambitions. Her ability to develop programme strategies that negotiate politically sensitive and multi-stakeholder ensure that her projects are delivered efficiently in line with commercial realities.

Her experience working both client-side and as a consultant across the commercial, infrastructure, media, cultural, leisure and public sectors has provided her with an enviable position of witnessing firsthand the changing nature of cities and the various challenges they face in their constant evolution.

Since joining Aecom, she has overseen the steady growth of its project management team with projects including the redevelopment of Jubilee Gardens, the Orbit in Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park and the new Jewish Community Centre in West Hampstead. Much of her early career was spent in the BBC managing complex programmes of construction and technical projects, including the £1bn Broadcasting House HQ building.

Jo represents Europe on Aecom’s Global Women’s Council, which is composed of high-achieving, senior-level women leaders drawn from across the company to act as catalysts, role models and mentors for aspiring professionals.