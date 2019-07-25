Joanna Bassett
Joanna Bassett is an associate at Taylor Wessing
- Comment
Tall buildings: Housing versus heritage
In the first of our new series on the legal considerations of constructing tall buildings, Joanna Bassett considers the issues around planning permission
- Comment
Why shipping containers are key to place-making
These temporary developments also have the potential to inform longer-term planning for an area, writes Taylor Wessing’s Joanna Bassett
- Comment
What came first, the millennial or the rabbit hutch house?
Rather than blindly throwing concrete at our cities, we should take pause and consider whether these homes are inspired by choice, or circumstance?
- Comment
Why we need to factor the millennial into the evolution of the high street
The power of the millennial to disrupt the market is extraordinary and town planning policy is powerless to prevent this, writes Joanna Bassett