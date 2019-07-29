Karen Cooksley
Karen Cooksley is head of planning at Winckworth Sherwood
Time to practise what we preach on development diversity
With only finite space available, there is an urgency to ensuring that we maximise the development potential of constrained sites
NPPF reforms: Government has misjudged the real obstacles to development
Draft revisions to the National Planning Policy Framework has raised more questions than answers, presenting a contradictory stance of trying to crack down on developers while also promising to “deliver more housing more quickly”
Draft London Plan: ripping up the rule book?
The Mayor’s claim to be ‘ripping up the planning rule book’ in order to revolutionise housing delivery may be audacious, but there are sensible and progressive changes afoot, write Alex Woolcott and Karen Cooksley of Winckworth Sherwood
Planning for the right homes in the right places
How has government responded to the white paper and consultation on assessing housing need and how effective do its proposals look?
Absorbing the impact
Take care with environmental impact assessments because (a) they're tricky, and (b) a mistake could leave your precious consent open to a legal challenge