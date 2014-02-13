Ken Shuttleworth

Ken Shuttleworth is the founder of Make Architects and a former partner at Foster + Partners. Set up in 2004, Make is a creative and imaginative architectural studio dedicated to designing buildings and places which are as striking and innovative as they are socially, economically and environmentally responsible.

Recently completed projects include the Handball Arena for the London 2012 Olympics, the Montpellier Chapter hotel in Cheltenham, the Gateway Building for The University of Nottingham The Cube in Birmingham and an office refurbishment for HSBC Private Bank in Geneva.

Ken has been a member of several design review committee panels for CABE where he served as chairman of the Building Schools for the Future; vice chairman of the Crossrail Design Panel; Midlands Architecture and designed Environment and also a CABE commissioner.