Ken Shuttleworth
Ken Shuttleworth is the founder of Make Architects and a former partner at Foster + Partners. Set up in 2004, Make is a creative and imaginative architectural studio dedicated to designing buildings and places which are as striking and innovative as they are socially, economically and environmentally responsible.
Recently completed projects include the Handball Arena for the London 2012 Olympics, the Montpellier Chapter hotel in Cheltenham, the Gateway Building for The University of Nottingham The Cube in Birmingham and an office refurbishment for HSBC Private Bank in Geneva.
Ken has been a member of several design review committee panels for CABE where he served as chairman of the Building Schools for the Future; vice chairman of the Crossrail Design Panel; Midlands Architecture and designed Environment and also a CABE commissioner.
Making the best of it
Make founder Ken Shuttleworth outlines the ethos and values that helped his company to top last year’s Building’s Good Employer Guide
Streets fit for people and not just for cars
The spate of cycling deaths on London’s roads underlines the need for long-term infrastructure planning
The time for zero carbon is now
We have come a long way on sustainability, but the latest IPCC report demonstrates how much further we have to go - and how quickly we must get there
Active vs passive green design measures
Encouraging clients to exceed their sustainability targets will help cutting edge practices become the norm
Responsible resourcing should be an integral part of every project
An independently verifiable procurement process will make us more accountable for the products we supply, specify or use