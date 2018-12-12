Lucy Homer
Lucy Homer is executive general manager design + technical, managing director SCAPE principal works at Lendlease Europe
Modular construction is not the only future
We should stop automatically reaching for modular as a response and ask instead, what is the question?
Commonwealth Games - all eyes on Birmingham 2022
The Commonwealth Games are years in the making. Here, Lucy Homer of Lendlease runs through the sheer scale of the task ahead of the delivery team
Gender pay gap reporting is an opportunity to tackle industry's lack of diversity head on
The government’s definition of the gender pay gap does not refer to equal pay for equal work, but rather the overall difference in salaries earned by women and men collectively