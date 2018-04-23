Mark Bew

Mark is tasked with the delivery of Building Information Modelling and Soft Landings into the UK public sector by 2016. The programme was awarded the International Fiatech award for outstanding leadership and innovation of a programme recognised as world leading.

Mark is a chartered engineer with strong technical and commercial skills and a BSc in computer science. He is currently researching the use of BIM to improve the social outcomes of the built environment for a PhD.

Mark was previously business systems director at both Scott Wilson Group and Costain Group, and has held positions with John Laing, Kvaerner Construction and GEC Avionics. He was awarded the MBE for services to construction in January 2012.