The MP for Greenwich and Woolwich has held the position since 2021, but his role was in question after the replacement of Lisa Nandy as shadow housing secretary

Labour has confirmed Matthew Pennycook has been re-appointed shadow minister for housing and planning, following a major opposition frontbench reshuffle by Keir Starmer earlier this week.

The Member of Parliament for Greenwich and Woolwich has been shadow minister for housing and planning in the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities since 2021.

Earlier this week, when it was announced that Angela Rayner had replaced Lisa Nandy as shadow housing secretary, a spokesperson for the Labour party declined to confirm if Pennycook would stay in post.

His reappointment was later confirmed on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.

Pennycook wrote on X: “Delighted to have been re-appointed Shadow Minister for Housing and Planning.”

Pennycook, 41, is from South London. He went to a comprehensive school in New Malden and studied history and international relations at the London School of Economics.

After LSE, he won a scholarship to study for a masters in international relations at Balliol College, Oxford.

Pennycook has been seen as driving much of the Labour party’s detailed policy thinking around housing and planning.

He has raised topics in the House of Commons on nutrient neutrality, planning, private rentals, leasehold reform and social housing.

Nandy, who has been Labour’s shadow housing secretary since November 2021, has been moved to become shadow minister for international development.

A spokesperson for Labour party declined to comment by press time.