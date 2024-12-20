McGee set to begin demolition on London South Bank scheme due to be built by Multiplex

The redevelopment of ITV’s former London headquarters on the South Bank will go ahead after a High Court ruling came down in favour of former communities secretary Michael Gove’s decision to approve it.

The ruling on a legal challenge to Gove’s decision to give the job – designed by Make and known as 72 Upper Ground – the green light earlier this year had been due by the end of last month.

But, after a two-day hearing into the scheme finished at the High Court in the middle of October, Mr Justice Mould handed down his verdict today (20 December), dismissing the legal challenge from a local campaign group called Save Our Southbank (SoS).

It had argued that the tower could be refurbished to provide 200 homes and 500,000 sq ft of offices while saving a huge amount of embodied carbon compared to Make’s full redevelopment approach.

The £500m scheme is set to be built by Multiplex after original contractor Lendlease was replaced by the firm in the autumn.

It is being developed by CO-RE and funded by Mitsubishi Estate. In a joint statement, CO-RE director Stephen Black and Shinichi Kagitomi, chief executive of Mitsubishi Estate London, said: “We welcome Justice Mould’s judgment. At every stage of the planning process, our transformational plans for 72 Upper Ground have had the backing of senior politicians and independent experts including Lambeth Council and its planning officers, the GLA, DLUHC and the planning inspector.

“We are looking forward to delivering an outstanding building that makes a significant positive contribution to the South Bank.”

The decision brings to an end a years-long planning saga which began in spring 2022 when Gove issued an Article 31 notice. It was then called in by Gove’s successor Greg Clark in August that year ahead of a public inquiry the following year.

Gove, who by then had returned to the role of secretary of state, delayed three times a final decision on the scheme before agreeing that it could go ahead in February this year. This decision was then challenged by SoS.

The move means that McGree is set to start demolition work next month ahead of project completion in early 2029.

Others working on the job include including QS T&T Alinea, landscape architect Grant Associates and engineer Arup.

The mixed-use scheme will include a 25-storey office building connected to two buildings of 14 and six storeys. It will also feature new cafes and restaurants, cultural venues and green space.

In a statement, SoS said it had until 21 January to decide whether to launch a legal challenge on today’s decision through the Court of Appeal.

SoS spokesperson Michael Ball said: “This judgement is a huge disappointment for anyone who loves the river and South Bank.

“It supports Michael Gove’s wayward approval of a building about which he had great misgivings and acknowledged would harm a string of buildings of national prominence. This will be a devastating decision for the community and we are considering our options carefully.”