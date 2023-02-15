Dave Rogers
Dave Rogers is deputy editor of Building. He writes about contractors and consultants and specialises in business interviews and profiles.
Contact info
- Tel:
- 07808 783 204
- Email:
- dave.rogers@building.co.uk
- News
Helical appointed by TfL to develop three offices above London tube stations
Schemes include those drawn up by AHMM and Grimshaw
- News
Gresham Street office set for £200m green makeover
Plans include outdoor workspace on every floor
- News
‘Nobody died,’ says former Davis Langdon head of Alinea’s takeover by T&T
Paul Morrell adds some staff and clients might drift away because of £35m deal
- Features
Building the Future Commission: introducing the workplace, culture and leadership stream
This stream will seek solutions to construction’s skills crisis along with new models to improve culture and leadership in a post-covid environment
- News
Tolent sinks into administration with loss of over 300 jobs
Rising materials costs, supply chain problems and loss-making job blamed for 40-year-old firm’s demise
- News
Lendlease says cladding repair bill will be north of £100m as firm puts figure on cost for first time
Amount relates to Crosby Homes business firm bought 18 years ago
- News
Tolent staff fears as uncertainty hangs over business
Staff take to LinkedIn to look for new jobs
- News
Five eyeing British Land’s latest Broadgate work with £220m office up for grabs
Proposals by Piercy & Company would double size of space at existing 1980s block
- News
Former boss of Byrne’s concrete business joins facade firm
£70m turnover Techrete was set up nearly 40 years ago
- News
Mace expecting consulting arm to hit 7,000 staff to keep up with overseas work boom
Firm’s boss predicts current figure will increase by half in next three years
- News
Mace brings in former Atkins boss to head up Americas business
New arrival joins from quoted Texas consultant Atlas
- News
Profit at Vinci tops pre-pandemic figure
Revenue at French giant nudges £55bn mark
- Features
Why Alinea turned its back on independence and signed up with T&T
Set up a decade ago, the poster firm for start-up QSs in London decides reputation alone cannot make up for lack of heft
- News
New boss for Byrne’s concrete business
Incoming head replaces former chief who left late last year
- News
T&T was in talks with Alinea for 18 months as cost of deal put at £35m
Only handful of people knew about deal which was finally signed last week
- News
Demolition firms told to wait another month for results of bid-rigging probe
Seven of 10 firms named say investigation will cost them close to £30m
- News
Bidders given more time to price £275m HS2 job
Tenders for Washwood Heath scheme now set to go back this April
- News
McLaren set for £60m Piccadilly scheme as firm returns to the black
Contractor eyes double-digit growth in turnover this year as workloads stay buoyant
- News
Skanska flags UK concerns as global income approaches £13bn
Swedish giant expecting civils market to be weaker than predicted
- News
McLaren confirmed for £130m revamp of Landsec tower
Developer Landsec redrew Portland House scheme to ‘materially reduce’ emissions