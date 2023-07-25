Plans for another life sciences block in King’s Cross have been submitted, underlining the area’s growing reputation as a hotbed for the sector.

The five-storey scheme by David Miller Architects at 4 Brandon Road would sit next door to its ongoing job at 5-10 Brandon Road, which is being built by Morgan Sindall and due to complete next year.

Both schemes have been designed for Kadans Science Partner, the Dutch investor which is behind KPF’s 23-storey life sciences tower in Canary Wharf which received planning approval last week.

Show Fullscreen

The new plans would provide flexible laboratory space and small-scale manufacturing space designed to provide “maximum adaptability” for occupiers.

It features a flexible internal layout and a structural grid designed to minimise vibration across the floor plate, allowing specialist working.

The building has also been designed for disassembly and re-use, while its heating and cooling will be served entirely by air-source heat pumps.

It is the latest development proposed for King’s Cross Knowledge Quarter’s booming life sciences sector.

In May, Camden council launched a procurement process to find a development partner for Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios’ £500m Camley Street redevelopment, set to be the area’s largest life sciences scheme yet.

Other major projects in King’s Cross include AHMM’s research and development centre for pharmaceutical firm Merck, which was approved in 2021. Mace is carrying out a £150m shell and core deal for the scheme, which will be the UK headquarters of global healthcare giant MSD. The fit-out is set to be let separately and is also worth around £150m.