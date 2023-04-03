The Church Street project will see a total of 1,750 new homes built

Councillors in Westminster have granted permission for the regeneration of three sites that will deliver up to 1,120 new homes in the borough.

The council is proposing to demolish an existing council estate and complete a new scheme with buildings ranging from eight to 14 storeys in height.

Westminster council itself is the developer for the scheme, which will be built with Greater London Authority funding and have 50% affordable housing.

The homes will include 228 council homes for returning local authority tenants, plus an extra 156 social rented homes and 168 for intermediate rent. The whole of the Church Street regeneration project will see 1,750 new homes built in total.

Contractor DDS has started the initial demoltion work. Bell Phillips is the architect.

Matt Noble, cabinet member for regeneration, renters and climate action at Westminster City Council, said the plans would “make a visible difference to the neighbourhood, with better homes, greener streets and more opportunities for jobs, entrepreneurship and learning”.

The council has also started to look for a delivery partner. Organisations had until 13 March to submit their interest in the procurement process. It is expected invitations to tender will be issued to shortlisted bidders on 13 April.

Local residents have voted in favour for two of the council’s regeneration schemes, Church Street and Ebury Bridge, which has unlocked £60m in funding from the GLA.

New community facilities and green public spaces will also be created as part of the Church Street scheme.