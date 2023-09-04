Arup has appointed a former boss at the Department for Transport as major programmes director.

David Hughes was accountable for leadership and oversight of DfT’s portfolio of major rail investment projects.

As director of investment delivery planning at Transport for London, he held senior leadership roles on projects including Crossrail, the Northern Line Extension and the Tube upgrades.

Arup said his new role will cover the UK and overseas, focussing on clients across energy, transport and the broader built environment.

Rob Jones, advisory services leader for Arup in the UK, India, Middle East and Africa, said: “David brings outstanding experience of enabling the largest capital projects and delivering significant public capital investment in a complex political environment.

“His appointment builds on our existing capability in this area and his expertise will enable us to further support and drive major priority programmes with clients across energy, transport and the broader built environment globally.”