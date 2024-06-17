Taylor Wimpey chief executive Jennie Daly also made a CBE for services to business and housing

Former Arup deputy chair Dervilla Mitchell has been made a Dame in this year’s King’s Birthday Honours.

Mitchell, who was Building’s Woman of the Year in 2017, was recognised for services to engineering.

Dublin-born Mitchell’s major projects during her 38-year career at Arup have included Heathrow Airport’s Terminal 5, Portcullis House in Westminster, the London 2012 Olympic Village and an airport scheme in Abu Dhabi.

Other construction leaders handed gongs include Taylor Wimpey chief executive Jennie Daly, who has been named a CBE for services to business and to the housing sector.

Daly has led the housebuilder since April 2022 and is also a non-executive director at the Home Builders Federation.

>> Also see: Home Truths podcast: In conversation with Jennie Daly at Taylor Wimpey

Build UK chief executive Suzannah Nichol has been given an OBE for services to the construction industry, adding to the MBE which she received in 2005, also for services to the construction industry.

Joy Scott, former chair of Belfast-based housing association Clanmil Homes, has been named an OBE for services to social housing in Northern Ireland.

Angela Forbes, chief executive of Build Force, an organisation which helps army veterans transition into jobs in construction, has also received an MBE for services to the construction industry.

Civil servants given recognition include Gillian Kiy, former building safety legislation lead at the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities, who has been made an MBE for services to building safety.