Balfour Beatty has appointed a former army brigadier to grow its defence work.

Neil Dalton started at the beginning of the month having spent 32 years in the army before leaving in 2018 ahead of spells with defence specialists Thales and Babcock and later Amey.

Dalton’s last major role in the army was as a brigadier in the Defence Infrastructure Organisation (DIO), running the 120 sites of the UK Defence Training Estate.

The country’s biggest contractor, which last month said its 2023 revenue will top £9bn when it publishes its annual accounts in the spring, works with the DIO on schemes in the UK and has been building up its military housing work in the US.

According to its 2022 accounts, the firm was working on 21 military housing schemes in the US with a value of £615m.