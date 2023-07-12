The police are working with nuclear regulators and Balfour Beatty to understand what happened after a worker died in an accident at the Atomic Weapons Establishment site in Aldermaston, Berkshire.

The worker, understood to be aged 57, was injured in an accident on Thursday evening and airlifted to hospital, but has now died from their injuries.

A spokesperson for the Atomic Weapons Establishment (AWE), which researches nuclear warheads, said the workers were not working on a job involving any sensitive nuclear materials, and there is no risk to the public from the incident.

They added that AWE had formed an “incident team” alongside the police, the Office of Nuclear Regulation and Balfour Beatty to investigate the accident. Work has stopped at the site.

A spokesperson for Balfour Beatty said: “A serious incident occurred on our AWE Aldermaston site on 6 July 2023. As a result of the incident, a colleague has tragically lost their life.

“Our deepest sympathies are with our colleague’s family, friends and co-workers at this time.

“Works have since stopped as we support the authorities with their investigation. As these are ongoing, it would be inappropriate to comment further.”

The AWE spokesperson said: “On the evening of 6 July, there was an incident on a construction area within the AWE site at Aldermaston involving Balfour Beatty employees, one of whom was airlifted to hospital. It has now been confirmed that this person has tragically passed away. Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with his family, loved ones and colleagues.

“The event did not involve any of our nuclear installations or any nuclear materials. There is no risk to the public.

“We are supporting our employees impacted by the events, and have stood up an incident team who will work with Balfour Beatty, the Office for Nuclear Regulation and Thames Valley Police to support the investigation that will now take place. As this is ongoing, it would be inappropriate to comment further at this time.”