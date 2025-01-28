Plans for 357 homes at former gasworks site signed off after second staircase redesign

Berkeley has been given the green light for two residential towers in Fulham designed by Foster & Partners.

The fourth phase of the King’s Road Park masterplan will consist of 357 homes in towers of 28 and 38 storeys sharing a seven-storey podium building.

It is part of one of the largest regeneration projects in central London, which will see a total of 1,800 homes built across six phases on a former gasworks site containing one of the world’s oldest surviving gasholders.

Hammersmith and Fulham council’s backing for the application, which originally contained three towers, comes eight months after Berkeley was forced to redesign the scheme to add second staircases.

Original plans for the wider masterplan were given outline approval in February 2019 but were hit by a number of delays and redesigns addressing its housing mix and section 106 agreement.

The fourth phase, the only part of the scheme to include towers of substantial height were then hit by further delays earlier this year due to new fire safety requirements in residential buildings above 18m which are due to come into force next year.

Foster & Partners’ redesign, submitted in June last year, cut one tower from the proposals, shortened one tower by one storey and increased its shoulder component from 27 to 32 storeys.

The smaller tower’s shoulder component was also increased by one storey, while the footprints of both buildings were increased to absorb floorspace lost from the scrapped third tower.

Berkeley subsidiary St William has said there had been no overall loss of residential floorspace across the scheme due to the amalgamation of the three towers into two.

The plans also include 1.9 acres of new parkland, which has been expanded by around 7% compared to the original application.

The project team includes planning consultant Lichfields, landscape architect Gillespies, environmental consultant Buro Happold, MEP consultant WSP, facade engineer Wintech, daylight and sunlight consultant GIA and wind consultant Urban Microclimate.