Berkeley Group’s St Joseph Homes has been named as Birmingham City Council’s preferred development partner for the £2.2bn regeneration of the Ladywood Estate.

The 60ha project will take 20 years to complete and is set to include 7,000 homes, two public parks, improved public transport and community facilities.

Under the proposal, seven existing tower blocks will be refurbished with additional housing, parks, schools and other community facilities constructed.

Some of the surrounding homes will be demolished to make space for the redevelopment. There are currently just under 2,000 homes on the site which was built in the 1960s and 70s.

>>See also: SME housebuilder behind called-in scheme shuts up shop

The proposals include affordable homes for the local community and more than 14ha of green open space, garden streets, sports pitches, a new bridge over the canal and canal towpath improvements.

A new primary school with four-form entry, a secondary school and a sixth form will also feature along with business incubator space.

St Joseph’s appointment as developer is subject to approval by the council cabinet, with a vote taking place next week.

If approved, St Joseph will sign a development agreement in December this year, with planning for the scheme expected to be submitted 12 months from now ahead of a five-year consultation process with local residents.

The first phase of work could start in August 2028 with the scheme completed in 2044.

Berkeley is due to release its annual results tomorrow (Wednesday).