Enfield scheme the second in developer’s £1.3bn logistics pipeline to be granted permission

British Land has secured planning approval for its latest London logistics scheme.

The 435,000 sq ft multi-level logistics hub at Heritage House in Enfield is the second site in the developer’s £1.3bn logistics pipeline to be given the nod.

It follows consent for The Box at Paddington Central earlier this year, a 120,000 sq ft facility on a former Crossrail works site which will serve all of the borough of Westminster.

The Enfield facility was designed by Harris Partnership, the same architect which British Land has appointed to draw up plans for a logistics scheme at Finsbury Square car park.

Others working at the Heritage House project include planning consultant CBRE, project manager Rex Proctor and Partners, QS Kam, highways consultant Stantec, MEP consultant Insignis and structural engineer I&L Consulting.

Located near junction 25 of the M25, it will be split into two levels, allowing access to HGVs to both the ground and first floor service yards.

British Land is also aiming for the building to achieve a series of sustainability goals, including a BREEAM Excellent rating and an EPC A rating.

All available roof space will be used for solar photovoltaics which, combined with air source heat pumps, will offset 80% of the site’s carbon emissions, the developer said.

To date, British Land has submitted planning applications for 1.6m sq ft of potential urban logistics space with other sites in the pipeline including two off the Old Kent Road and sites at Wembley and Thurrock.

The developer splashed out £20m two years ago for the Finsbury Square car park and is planning to draw up a shortlist of bidders this autumn ahead of starting on site next year.