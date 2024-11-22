New resource will highlight best initiatives and working cultures across the built environment

Companies across the construction industry can highlight their brilliant workplace cultures and practices by entering the Good Employers Guide 2025.

The guide – to be published next spring – is open to all sizes and types of companies operating in construction.

Firms have until mid-January to submit their entries which will be featured in an online guide highlighting best-in-class initiatives and working cultures in the sector.

Chloe McCulloch, editor of Building, said: “We often hear negatives or downsides to construction but it’s a great sector to work in. It offers fantastic working experiences and challenges as well great opportunities to develop people’s technical and leadership skills.

“We want The Good Employer Guide to celebrate this and to feature a cross section of the industry, from start-ups to established names and from contractors to consultants, specialists to architects and manufacturers.”

Building’s GEG 2025 will cover key areas such as skills and people development, diversity and inclusion as well as staff wellbeing/employee support.

A list of the companies featuring will be published as well as accompanying information about what they are doing to develop support and inspire their workforce – this will be available online for 12 months.

Register today to take part in this year’s Building Good Employer survey. This offers companies the perfect opportunity to promote the benefits of working at your company.

To enter please fill in this survey https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/LL7V3SX – the deadline for submission is Friday 17 January. For any questions about the guide, please email us – geg@assemblemediagroup.co.uk