The City of London has put contractors on notice for the second phase of refurbishment works at The Barbican.

Firms are being sought to bid for a £12.5m job to repair damaged drainage infrastructure beneath the grade II-listed estate’s podium.

A prior information notice posted by the City said the works will involve upturning the podium surface to repair the waterproofing membrane, remedial works to other infrastructure and landscaping works.

The existing podium deck, which was built in the 1960s and 1970s, has deteriorated and is already leaking into buildings below including the exhibition halls, the notice said.

Atkins, which is acting as project manager and lead designer on the scheme, is undertaking environmental monitoring work including the installation of wind sensors and solar shields to understand the extent of the conditions on the podium.

Also on the project team is cost consultant Stace, accessibility consultant Lord Consultants, art consultant Future City and community engagement consultant CommComm UK.

A full contract notice is expected to be published in June with a deadline for returned bids in August. The award of the job will be announced in January 2024 with works, which are expected to last around two years, scheduled to start in March of that year.

The refurbishment will be the second major phase of The Barbican’s renewal programme following the completion of the first phase by Atkins in 2015.