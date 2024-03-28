Ministers say initiative will cut emissions on projects

Building sites could use hydrogen-fuelled plant in the future under plans to cut emissions on projects.

The government is looking into the proposals with the Department for Transport this week launching a consultation on the initiative that runs until next month.

The consultation is looking at whether and how existing plant can be retrofitted to use hydrogen fuel.

diggers

Source: Shutterstock

The DfT is looking at whether plant in the future can be powered by hydrogen

Last year, the government allowed plant JCB to test out its hydrogen-powered diggers on the road.

Technology and decarbonisation minister Anthony Browne said: “Allowing hydrogen-powered tractors, diggers and forklifts to use our roads is a common-sense move to help reduce emissions.”

The consultation runs until 24 April with an update due out over the summer.

Topics