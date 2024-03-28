Ministers say initiative will cut emissions on projects

Building sites could use hydrogen-fuelled plant in the future under plans to cut emissions on projects.

The government is looking into the proposals with the Department for Transport this week launching a consultation on the initiative that runs until next month.

The consultation is looking at whether and how existing plant can be retrofitted to use hydrogen fuel.

Last year, the government allowed plant JCB to test out its hydrogen-powered diggers on the road.

Technology and decarbonisation minister Anthony Browne said: “Allowing hydrogen-powered tractors, diggers and forklifts to use our roads is a common-sense move to help reduce emissions.”

The consultation runs until 24 April with an update due out over the summer.