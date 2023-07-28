The Foreign Office has put contractors on notice for a job to build a new British embassy in Mozambique.

The department wants a builder to add a single-storey extension to the existing British High Commission in the east African country’s capital Maputo.

The £8.5m contract also includes a refurbishment of the commission’s main building, guard houses and gym building, along with external landscape improvements.

Procurement is planned to start in October with an expected award date of August next year, with work set to start next October and complete by summer 2026.

The UK is currently looking to strengthen its trade links with Mozambique, which is a member of the Commonwealth despite never being part of the British empire.

In February, the UK’s trade commissioner for Africa, John Humphrey, travelled to Mozambique to meet with the country’s ministers for industry, trade, transport and mineral resources.

The UK’s activities in the country include raising £500m in private sector investment for infrastructure schemes and a 70% shareholding in local power producer Globeleq, which is planning major energy projects.

Helen Lewis is the current British ambassador to Mozambique, taking up the role in October last year.