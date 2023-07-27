The Ministry of Defence is looking for contractors to build three trench warfare training facilities in England and Wales.

The department has notified the market of a restricted procedure to find suppliers for the construction job, which has a 10 August deadline for tenders.

The three sites are located at the Salisbury Plain Training Area, the Caerwent Training Area in Wales and an unnamed location in the East district of the Defence Training Estate.

The contract notices have been posted on behalf of Landmarc, a joint venture between FM firm Mitie and US contractor Amentum, a provider of training and operations services to the US military.

Amentum, which was formed in 2020 from the management services subsidiary of Aecom, employs around 50,000 people and has a turnover of $9bn (£7bn).

Trench warfare has played a key role in the war between Ukraine and Russia along the conflict’s 1,100km long front.

In March, the MoD posted a video of Ukrainian troops undergoing trench warfare training in the North of England.

Some 17,000 Ukrainians have trained in the UK so far, with a further 20,000 expected to go through the five-week training programme by the end of next year.