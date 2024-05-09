Corstorphine & Wright’s plans for a motor neurone disease healthcare facility in Leeds named after retired rugby league player Rob Burrow have been given the green light by the local council.

Located in Seacroft Hospital, the new building will serve as an educational and healthcare facility for the treatment of motor neurone disease.

The new building, known as the Rob Burrow Centre for Motor Neurone Disease, has been designed following consultations with patients and staff at the hospital as well as the wider motor neurone disease community and Burrow’s family.

Show Fullscreen

Burrow was diagnosed with motor neurone disease in 2019 and led his former teammate Kevin Sinfield to embark on a series of charity runs to raise money for the initiative.

The proposals consist of two wings housing clinical spaces, linked by a central atrium space which would have a community focus.

The atrium will contain quiet spaces for reading and reflection, along with activity and dining areas, allowing staff to observe patients in a more informal setting.

Burrow made more than 400 appearances during his 16-year career at the Leeds Rhinos, winning the Super League Grand Final eight times before retiring in 2017.