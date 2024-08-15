Controversial David Chipperfield-designed proposals for a new Chinese Embassy next to the Tower of London, previously vetoed by local planners partly on security grounds, have been resubmitted.

The country’s UK embassy has submitted a fresh planning application to the east London borough of Tower Hamlets for the ‘comprehensive redevelopment’ of the former site of the Royal Mint.

The 2.3ha plot is opposite the Tower of London, which is a designated UNESCO world heritage site.

The 600,000 sq ft scheme was refused permission by Tower Hamlets council’s planning committee in December 2022, predominantly due to a mix of concerns about “security, local tourism, congestion, [and] heritage assets”, according to the embassy’s planning submission.

The council’s refusal was then upheld by the mayor of London who decided there were no ‘sound’ planning grounds to intervene in the application.

The application was determined against a backdrop of rising tensions between China and the UK over allegations of cyber-espionage and human rights violations by the former’s government.

The resubmitted application contains no major changes. The Grade II*- listed Johnson Smirke Building at the centre of the site would be refurbished as the main embassy building to host formal reception spaces and offices.

The Grade II Seaman’s Registry would also be refurbished under the scheme with various additions to both buildings, which were carried out as part of the mint’s redevelopment in the 1980s, due to be replaced

Two linked blocks constructed as part of the 1980s redevelopment, Dexter House and Murray House, will be separated and reconfigured.

Murray House will be stripped back to its frame to create a new ceramic-clad cultural centre, designed by David Chipperfield Architects, for the embassy.

Chipperfield’s brief for the embassy include creating a new building that will provide a “bridge between China and UK, facilitating communication, cooperation, and development”.

Responding to media reports about the new application, an embassy spokesperson said: “Six years ago, the Chinese government purchased the Royal Mint Court, London for the use as the new Chinese embassy premises. The UK government had given its consent to this. Now we are in the process of applying for planning permission.

“The resubmitted planning application has taken into full consideration the UK’s planning policy and guidance as well as opinions of all relevant parties. This is a high-quality development scheme.

“The Chinese Embassy in the UK is committed to promoting the friendship between the Chinese and British people and the development of bilateral relations between the two countries. Building the new embassy at an early date would help us better perform such responsibilities.

“Host countries have the international obligation to support and facilitate the building of the premises of diplomatic missions. Both China and the UK have the need to build a new embassy in each other’s capital, and the two sides should provide facilitation to each other.”