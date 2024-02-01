Full screen in popup Previous

US architecture practice AO has worked up proposals to deliver the country’s tallest building as part of a mixed-use development in Oklahoma City.

Developer Matteson Capital already has consent for a four-tower scheme at the “Boardwalk at Bricktown” development in Oklahoma City, the tallest element of which would be 533m high.

But the project team has now said it will seek a “variance” from city authorities for the main tower’s height to be raised to 581m – 50m taller than SOM’s One World Trade Center building in New York City, which is currently the US’s tallest building.

Matteson Capital chief executive Scott Matteson said Oklahoma City was experiencing a “significant period of growth and transformation” that made it “well-positioned” to support large-scale projects like Boardwalk at Bricktown.

“We believe that this development will be an iconic destination for the city, further driving the expansion and diversification of the growing economy, drawing in investment, new businesses, and jobs,” he said.

“It’s a dynamic environment and we hope to see the Boardwalk at Bricktown stand as the pride of Oklahoma City.”

AO, which celebrates its 50th anniversary this year and is based in California, said its proposals would deliver around 465,000 sq m of new space, including 1,776 homes, more than 900 hotel rooms, 185 serviced condominiums, shops, restaurants and a public observatory.

SOM’s One World Trade Center has the deliberately symbolic imperial height of 1,776ft, in reference to the year the US declaration of independence was signed.

The boosted height of the AO skyscraper – referred to as “Legends Tower” by the development team – would result in a locally significant imperial height of 1,907ft, a reference to the year that Oklahoma was admitted as the 46th state of the United States.

The scheme’s three other towers would each be 105m in height.

The tallest tower in the UK is the Shard at 309m while the tallest building in the world is the 828m tall Burj Khalifa in Dubai.