Two schemes delayed until at least next month following opposition from councillors

Five developers have been left in limbo after a decision on plans to build more than 5,000 student rooms in Manchester was deferred by the local council.

Two schemes, one a 3,300-bed campus rebuild for the University of Manchester, and a 2,000-bed proposal for Property Alliance Group, McLaren Property, Kadans, and Moda, had been recommended for approval ahead of yesterday evening’s planning committee meeting.

But opposition from councillors has resulted in any decision on the two schemes being pushed back until January at the earliest.

The University of Manchester’s £400m plans to redevelop its Fallowfield campus would see several buildings demolished, including a 1960s tower, and the construction of new facilities designed by Sheppard Robson.

The scheme dates back at least 10 years, with plans approved in 2015 for 3,200 new student beds. This included a 1,100-bed first phase designed by BDP which was completed in 2019 by Vinci after initial contractor Carillion collapsed.

The wider scheme then stalled for several years before resurfacing in June with a fresh consultation and a £7m contract offered by the university for the demolition of buildings on the site.

The other scheme delayed yesterday was designed by Sheppard Robson, Hawkins Brown and Simpson Haugh and included towers of 29, 23, 14 and 12 storeys, along with a life sciences block as part of the Upper Brook Street masterplan.

Councillors had raised concerns that the proposals, which have already been reduced in height, would overshadow the neighbouring Brunswick Estate.