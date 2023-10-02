Rishi Sunak announces list of 55 towns that will each receive £20m over 10 years

The Prime Minister and the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (DLUHC) have announced that 55 ‘left-behind’ towns will receive £20 million each to revive their high streets, create more housing, tackle anti-social behaviour, improve transport and grow the local economy.

The plan states that “needless red tape” will be removed for change of use applications and an automatic right to convert empty commercial buildings into homes for local people will be granted.

Sunak states that he will establish a ‘towns taskforce’ reporting directly to him. The taskforce will work on reforming licensing rules to make it easier for towns to repurpose buildings and create more housing in town centres.

As part of the plan, town boards, with representation from community leaders, employers, local authorities, and local MPs, will be set up.

The plan states that town boards will be encouraged to work with the local planning authority to produce local development orders, though no designated board positions for planning authorities are earmarked in the report.

Victoria Hills, chief executive of the Royal Town Planning Institute said that the government’s announcement of town boards “shows a welcome focus on local communities having a direct say on the future of their areas”.

Hills added: “We would argue strongly that local planning authorities with their intimate knowledge of the towns they serve should be invited to join these boards to provide their professional knowledge and to ensure their success.

“We also offer our support to the Towns and High Streets Taskforce to provide an expert voice from the planning profession.”