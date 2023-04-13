An east London council has approved a high-rise co-living development that will deliver 795 studio units in a 46-storey block after it was redesigned to include a second staircase.

The proposals by Rio Architects for 58 Marsh Wall, south of Canary Wharf, will feature homes ranging in size from 19.5 sq m to around 34 sq m for “accessible” studios. Each will have its own bathroom and cooking facilities but residents will also be able to use communal kitchens, dining areas and living areas clustered in three-floor groupings.

Show Fullscreen

Rio Architects’ original proposals for the tower were lodged in spring 2022 and did not include a second staircase for emergency use, which prompted concerns from the Health and Safety Executive.

Second staircases are now mandatory for all new residential buildings in London that are taller than 30m and Rio redesigned the proposals with a second staircase.

The building’s ground and first-floor levels will have a café, co-working space, lounges, gym, itness room and cinema room. Additional lounges for residents are proposed for its top three floors.

Developer Olympian Homes is not proposing to deliver any on-site affordable housing as part of the scheme but has committed to making a £47.9m contribution towards the provision of affordable housing elsewhere in the borough.

Members of Tower Hamlets Council’s Strategic Development Committee gave their backing to the scheme at a meeting last week. The site in Marsh Wall currently houses a three-storey office building.