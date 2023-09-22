Building Safety Regulator reminds building owners not registering by 1 October is against the law

Around 2,000 high-rise buildings have yet to have their details registered with the new Building Safety Regulator (BSR) ahead of the 1 October deadline.

The BSR, which sits in the Health & Safety Executive, said that as of Wednesday this week registrations for 10,080 of buildings had been started since the process opened in April.

The BSR’s data modelling shows there are around 12,500 higher-risk residential buildings – defined as over 18m in height – needing to be registered overall.

This means as of Wednesday there were still around 2,400 buildings yet to be registered, although BSR says the number is changing daily.

The BSR this week issued a reminder that not registering details of higher-risk buildings by 1 October as required under the Building Safety Act is a criminal offence.

A spokesperson told Building however it believes it is “on track” with registrations.

Chris Griffin-McTiernan, deputy chief inspector of buildings at BSR, said: “I would encourage any organisation that has not registered their high-rise building, to do so now. There is guidance available to help you comply with the law.

“The creation of this register is a major step forward in terms of building safety in England. Residents themselves will soon have access to the register. This new transparency will shift power towards those who live in these buildings. Residents deserve the better oversight we will be able to provide with the register.”

The requirement to register buildings by 1 October is just the first step in numerous new rules designed to improve safety. Owners will have to perform a building safety risk assessment, introduce measures to manage risks and produce a safety case report for their building. From April 2024 the BSR will issue building assessment certificates.