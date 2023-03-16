Carl Brown
Carl Brown is head of content at Building, Housing Today and Building Design.
He helps to shape the news, insight and analysis across all three titles.
He has many years of experience writing about the housing development market.
Contact info
- Tel:
- 07947 251 424
- Email:
- carl.brown@assemblemediagroup.co.uk
- News
Budget 2023: all our coverage in one place
Here is all Building’s Budget coverage in one place
- Features
Passive fire protection: do we need a new construction discipline?
Tier one contractors have come together to warn they may not be able to give assurances that passive fire protection in designs comply with new regulations. Do we need a new approach?
- News
Government to help developers deliver ‘nutrient neutral’ sites
Issue blamed for holding up building of thousands of new homes
- News
Bricklayers added to list of trades with shortages overseas labour will now be allowed to plug
Migrant worker rules loosened as part of package to fill skills gap
- News
Investment Zone proposals must have ‘ambitious’ planning acceleration offer
Chancellor says proposal has potential to create ‘12 Canary Wharfs’
- News
Budget 2023: key measures at-a-glance
Regeneration, investment zones, levelling up and making it easier to bring in workers from abroad
- News
Chancellor announces £760m for regeneration projects
West Midlands and Greater Manchester Combined authorities get control over affordable housing funding
- News
Budget: New investment zones will benefit from ‘accelerated planning’
Tees Valley mayor says scaled back package of investment zones in today’s budget will be along similar lines to Truss’ plan
- News
Gove threatens to put 11 housebuilders who have not signed cladding contract ‘out of business’
Housing secretary repeats pledge to stop developers trading as deadline passes
- News
Peabody warns of ‘dramatic’ delays to build as sector calls for clarity on second staircases
Housing association says it can’t commit to designs on towers across 20 schemes because of uncertainty over policy
- Comment
How do we ensure building safety compliance while still delivering the homes we need?
Multiple regulators, overlapping rules, competence requirements, gateways, information sharing and holistic approaches. Here’s what the Building the Future Commission’s building safety stream has been looking at
- News
Pair plan merger to create 82,000-home association giant
Network and Sovereign expect deal to fully complete in April 2025
- News
Government announces fund to recruit hundreds of building and fire safety inspectors
DLUHC unveils £42m package as it gears up for Building Safety Regulator launch
- News
Berkeley on track to hit profit target despite slump in sales
Numbers fall a quarter since last September’s mini-Budget
- News
Inland Homes founder set for shock return after sudden resignation of board members
Chair and two other board members step down after ‘related party issues’
- News
Call for ‘bottom-up’ viability model to boost council affordable housing delivery
‘Flipped’ model could allow councils more say over type and mix of homes and guarantee developers higher returns, report says
- News
Housing body backs 18m threshold for second staircases in tower blocks
CIH throws weight behind lower height limit rather than 30m plan proposed by Michael Gove
- News
£294m plan to revamp Manchester’s Great Northern Warehouse approved
£294m project will deliver 26,000sq m of office space, shops and three new residential blocks
- News
Gleeson to cut 15% of its roles under restructure
Housebuilder eyes £4m of savings a year as pre-tax profit falls by a third
- Features
Latest trends and prices data dashboard
Your one-stop-shop for all the most recent price changes and trends in the building materials, energy, housing and construction labour markets