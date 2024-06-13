Farrells has cut five storeys from its proposals to build a mixed-use tower at the southern end of Battersea Bridge after receiving a flood of objections.

The practice has submitted a full planning application to Wandsworth council for the 34-storey 1 Battersea Bridge Road scheme, amending a previous 39-storey plan which was tabled last year.

The 160-home scheme, designed for developer Rockwell, would occupy a prominent riverside site close to Foster & Partners’ head office at 22 Hester Road.

It would also neighbour the Fosters-designed Albion Riverside building, a crescent-shaped luxury apartment block completed in 2003.

Farrells’ revised application for the tower has so far received 360 objections from locals and members of the public against just five letters of support.

Concerns focused on the height of the proposed building, with one objector describing it as a “monstrosity of a development”.

Another said it was “completely out of character for the area”, adding: “Why are these people trying to destroy such beautiful vistas, encaptured by so many artists? Are they trying to make the world an uglier place for future generations?”

“The scale, density and height of the proposed development are completely unacceptable,” said another objector. “The height of the proposed building is incompatible with the existing buildings on the riverfront and comes nowhere near to being compatible with existing planning guidelines.”

Several objectors also raised concerns over the impact the scheme would have on starlings which nest under Battersea Bridge and which are often seen flying in large flocks in the area.

In a foreword to a consultation document published ahead of the submission of a full planning application, Farrells founder Terry Farrell said the tower would “signify the entrance and gateway to Wandsworth from Battersea Bridge”.

“We understand the importance of this, having 40 years’ experience designing quality buildings on significant sites in London,” Farrell added, referring to schemes including the firm’s M16 building in Vauxhall and Charing Cross Station.

“We are excited by this opportunity to deliver a high-quality scheme with significant public benefit and improve the fabric of this part of the Thames frontage contributing to the wider regeneration of this great city,” Farrell said.

The scheme would also include a community hub, 8,000 sq ft of office space and a new restaurant facing the river, with 35% of the homes being affordable.

The application is expected to be presented to Wandsworth’s planning committee in the third quarter of this year. If approved, construction is scheduled to start in spring 2025 and complete by the end of 2027.