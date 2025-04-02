The former executive chair of Mott Macdonald has died at the age of 64.

Mike Haigh died unexpectedly at his home on Sunday 30 March, the firm announced today.

It said Haigh had had a “huge impact on the business, the engineering industry, and many people that he met, and worked with, along the way” during a career that spanned more than 40 years.

Haigh joined Mott MacDonald in 1981 after training as an engineering graduate, eventually leading on major infrastructure projects and running the group’s regional businesses.

During his three years as executive chair, he guided the company through many changes including its digital transformation, the introduction of social outcomes, its purpose, and the pandemic. He retired from Mott MacDonald in 2022.

Haigh also championed the engineering industry throughout his career, serving as chair of the World Economic Forum Infrastructure Industries Governors Group and as a member of the FIDIC Global Leadership Forum Advisory Board.

He was a Fellow of the Royal Academy of Engineering and a past president of the Association for Consultancy and Engineering (ACE).

James Harris, chair and chief executive of Mott MacDonald, said: “Mike was a great friend and mentor to many at Mott MacDonald, both during and after his time here.

“Through his leadership, he made our business better and strengthened our position for the future. He will be greatly missed, and we are all deeply saddened by his passing.”