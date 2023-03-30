Galliford Try has been appointed as one of two contractors to build 356 homes in Brent Cross, north London.

Developer Related Argent and real estate global investment manager Invesco Real Estate have appointed Galliford Try along with JRL Group firm Midgard to build the north London properties, which will be built-to-rent (BTR) and for market sale.

The development is part of the £8bn, 7,000-home Brent Cross Town scheme, which is being delivered in partnership between Related Argent and Brent Council.

Related Argent, which said last month it was launching an inhouse build-to-rent scheme, is in a joint venture with Invesco since the end of last year to deliver £600m of Gross Development Value including 800 homes as well as retail by 2025.

Galliford Try, which announced earlier this month it will start bidding for social housing contracts, is to build the 249 new BTR homes with residents’ amenities across three new blocks. Midgard will construct the 107 market sale homes.

The architect for the BTR building is Squire & Partners and Conran and Partners is designing the interiors.