Shareholders to receive share of proceeds after settlement reached in ”complex and challenging” dispute

Galliford Try has announced it will receive a £26m payout after settling a long-standing dispute with an unnamed major infrastructure fund.

The firm said it will return a “substantial” proportion of the proceeds to shareholders while retaining some to invest in its growth strategy.

In a post on the London Stock Exchange, the company said the settlement brings to a conclusion a “complex and challenging” dispute concerning three contracts with entities owned by the unnamed infrastructure fund.

It also expects to report a one-off non-cash write-off of around £3m in the current financial year.

The board has declared a special dividend of 12 pence per share, which will be paid on 27 October 2023 to shareholders on the register as at 6 October 2023, the firm’s general counsel and company secretary Kevin Corbett said on behalf of the firm.

“Given the group’s strong balance sheet, and consistent with its established capital allocation objectives, the group intends to return to shareholders a substantial proportion of the proceeds over time while retaining an element of the proceeds to invest in its growth strategy,” the firm said.

Galliford Try’s share value was up 4.31% at 193.4p as of 10.58 this morning.

The firm sold its housebuilding arm, Linden Homes, to the then Bovis Homes for £1.1bn in 2020. This came after the firm became embroiled in two problem jobs inScotland, the Aberdeen bypass and Queensferry crossing.