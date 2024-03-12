A £250m masterplan to regenerate the Charing Cross area of Glasgow has been submitted to the local authority.

Developer CXG Glasgow, owned by Tracey Investments, has unveiled plans for a scheme that includes student accommodation, local services and a hotel. Tracy also owns the nearby commercial complex Elmbank Gardens together with Regional REIT, the property owners of 300 Bath Street, known as Tay House.

Micheal Laird Architects has developed the plan which aims to enable Business Improvement District investment and implement routes that comply with the Disability Discrimination Act DDA.

It will also aim to create the new “gateway” to the city centre, which will involve enhanced access to the west end and city for local residents, in an effort to make the pedestrian experience more convenient and boost sustainability.

The plan involves two phases with the first involving proposals for student accommodation to cater for the city’s increasing student population and well as plans for a GP surgery.

The second phase will involve a mixed-use development, including office space, a hotel and residential.

Stuart Patrick, chief executive, Glasgow chamber of Commerce, said: “The city’s three main universities have confirmed a strategic aim to grow their student numbers in the years ahead and accommodation has to expand in line with that.”

He added: “This application presents an opportunity to galvanise an iconic area of the city and re-establish it as a dynamic accommodation and business hub.”