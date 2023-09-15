Housebuilder and land trader reports ‘subdued’ summer but says it expects autumn pick up in sales

Housebuilder and land trader MJ Gleeson yesterday reported a 43% drop in its pre-tax profit for the year to June as “difficult market conditions” hit sales of both homes and development sites.

The low-cost housebuilder said pre-tax earnings fell to £31.5m from £55.5m in 2022 as turnover dropped by over 12% to £328m.

The firm added it had seen “subdued” sales over the summer since the end of the financial year, but now expected reservations to pick up in the autumn, given a “steadying” mortgage market, sales and marketing initiatives, and bulk sales.

MJ Gleeson carrwood_park_-_exterior_-_street_scene_-_sales_arena_20.720x480

Gleeson said it expected reservations to pick up this autumn as the mortgage market steadied

Gleeson had already reported in June that the number of homes sold in its 2023 financial year dropped by 14% to 1,723 after the fall out from the economic turmoil in the wake of the mini-Budget last September. It said that turnover in the housebuilding arm fell 4% to £321m, with the drop in completions partly offset by a rise in average sales prices.

However, the results showed that the impact on Gleeson’s land trading business was even more severe, with turnover at Gleeson Land dropping by 81% to £7.5m, causing profit to plummet by 91% to just £1m.

Gleeson said the drop was due to “a more cautious approach from housebuilders and congestion in the planning system, exacerbated by the local elections in May, which delayed a number of sites, particularly in the final quarter of the financial year”.

A restructuring exercise conducted earlier this year, in which the firm’s nine regions were cut down to just six, will save the company £3.2m a year, at a one-off cost of £1m.

Topics