Contract notice for seven-year deal to be published in January 2026

The government has put firms on notice for a mammoth £80bn construction framework for use by public sector bodies across the UK.

A prior information notice for the seven-year deal has been published by the Crown Commercial Service (CCS), acting on behalf of the Cabinet Office.

Work is expected to include both traditional construction and modern methods of construction across a wide range of sectors including education, housing, defence, infrastructure and cultural projects.

Although most services are expected to be delivered in England, Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales, some projects could be located abroad so the competition will also be open to international suppliers.

The lotting structure is currently unknown and will be set out following engagement with the market undertaken by the CCS, with a full contract notice to be published on 21 January 2026.