The government is to fast-track amendments to building regulations to ban shared mixed-sex toilets in all new non-domestic public and private buildings.

New regulations and guidance in England will require either separate single-sex shared toilets for men and women or private single-occupant mixed-sex toilets as a minimum.

Shared mixed-sex facilities under the changes are “not an option, except when lack of space allows only a single toilet”, the government said.

Women and equalities minister Kemi Badenoch said the measures would protect “the dignity, privacy and safety of all”.

“It is important that everybody has privacy and dignity when using public facilities. Yet the move towards ‘gender neutral’ toilets has removed this fundamental right for women and girls,” Badenoch said. “These proposals will ensure every new building in England is required to provide separate male and female or unisex facilities.”

The Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities said the changes come amid concerns from women and elderly people who feel they are being “unfairly disadvantaged as publicly accessible toilets are increasingly being converted into gender neutral facilities”.

Concerns over the rise of neutral gender facilities has meant that public have been forced to share cubicle and hand-washing facilities, leading to increasing waiting in shared queues, decreased choice and a limitation on privacy and dignity for all, the department said.

The requirement will apply to all toilets which form part of or serve the new building, with some exceptions. It will not apply to ensuite facilities in individual rooms for residential purposes and care homes.

The regulations will affect how architects design new non-domestic buildings, although the government said the impact on schemes will be “minimal” as there will either limited or no increase in space provision compared to current practice.