Hawkins Brown’s plans for a £20m sports and wellness scheme at the oldest private school in Glasgow have been given the green light by the local council.

The 3,200 sq m proposals for Glasgow Academy will include a swimming pool, sports hall, outdoor games area and facilities focused on wellbeing including a music room, learning spaces, quiet zones and a “nurture garden”.

The Glasgow Academy was founded in 1845 and counts Peter Pan writer J M Barrie, political journalist Pippa Crerar, historian Niall Ferguson and Channel 4 founder Jeremy Isaacs among its notable alumni.

The school grounds, located in the west of Glasgow, includes a category B-listed main school building, which was built in 1878.

The new building will be clad in a blonde coloured masonry as a nod to the local streetscape. Images of the scheme show a flat-roofed two-storey block with a double height upper storey, a large balcony space and a small basement level.

Hawkins Brown, which has a studio in Edinburgh, said the project aims to empower children to stay physically and mentally healthy.

Gender neutral bathrooms and changing rooms are included in the design, along with wheelchair access to sports facilities and 150 cycle storage spaces.

Other Hawkins Brown projects in the city include a 16-storey hotel which was given planning approval in 2020.