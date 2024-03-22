Office scheme has seen several revisions since being OK’d in 2016

Islington council has approved revised plans by Morris & Co for an office block which was first given the go ahead eight years ago.

One Pear Tree Street was approved in 2016 but has since seen two amendments and nine tweaks to its planning conditions signed off by councillors.

The latest revision has added a statement new front door and several sustainability improvements which its developer Riverside Capital hopes will attract more occupiers.

Show Fullscreen

Hidden behind several residential buildings, the narrow front door and another small side entrance will be the only features of the five-storey scheme visible from the street.

It will replace two small buildings and a carpark currently used as a National Grid depot.

The project team includes structural engineer Heyne Tillett Steel, landscape architect Farrer Huxley, cost consultant Knight Frank, planning consultant Gerald Eve, transport consultant Cundall and fire consultant Hoare Lea.

It is Morris & Co’s second green light in the north London borough this month for a scheme which has seen multiple revisions.

The firm’s £150m Castle & Fitzroy House proposals were also approved after two amendments and after being deferred three times due to concerns from locals over loss of daylight.